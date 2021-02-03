Community Input Sought on Loudoun Superintendent Search

The executive search team hired to recruit the next superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools has launched an online survey for members of the public to provide input.

The confidential survey opened Tuesday night and will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 12.

The survey will be used—along the results of focus groups comprised of students, parents, community members, teachers, classified staff and administrators—by representatives of Hazard Young Attea Associates to develop a candidate profile the School Board will use to evaluate applicants.

The survey questions, available in English and Spanish, seek an assessment of current school operation and suggestions for qualifications of the next division leader. Take the survey here.

The School Board is working to have the replacement for Eric Williams, who resigned in January to take a post leading a Houston, TX-area school division, by July.