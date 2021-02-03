DC Man Charged in Sterling Bank Robbery

A man from Washington, DC has been arrested and charged in the robbery of a bank in Sterling in January.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department last week arrested Amobi C. Agu, 36, and he has been charged in Loudoun with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains held in Washington, DC on unrelated charges pending extradition.

On Saturday, Jan. 2 at about 10:30 a.m. a masked man approached a teller at the Bank of America on Dulles Crossing Plaza, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash. The robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries during the robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Montgomery County, MD Police Department and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, to determine whether the suspect is connected to similar cases in the region.