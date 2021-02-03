Letter: A. Troche, Leesburg

Editor: The public letters from Shelly Slebrch, Ann Muhall, and Geary Higgins to the editor speak loudly to current issues we the people of Loudoun County have with our elected representatives: The Board of Supervisors and the Loudoun County School Board.

It appears that the way to get elected officials to listen is to threaten their power by our votes. Look at the real traction in California for a recall petition of Gov. Gavin Newsome. Seems as though he is starting to listen and somehow miraculously declared it might be time to re-open that economy. Not surprisingly many governors and mayors had changes of heart about shutdowns and school closings on Jan. 7. Elected officials believe that it is more important to tear down historical statues, rename streets, erase history, and promote racism against all things white instead of dealing with the economic and public health issues that we are facing today.

We all need to get out and vote in every election that affects our lives, especially local elections. If our school board is failing us—then let’s replace them. If our Board of Supervisors are self-serving and playing politics—then let’s replace them.Our children are the big losers in all this, and we simply cannot let it continue. We do not need to sit by idly and be forced to deal with problems affecting our children, families, and communities with our hands tied behind our backs.It is time to take back our state and local governments and demand that they represent us, the residents of Loudoun County.

A. Troche, Leesburg