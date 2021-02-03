Loudoun School Board Approves Return to Classrooms

The School Board on Tuesday night approved a plan to relaunch hybrid in-person learning, bringing back elementary school students by Feb. 16 and expanding the program to middle and high school students by March 3.

The action came after state and federal authorities in recent weeks promoted new strategies that focus on controlling on-campus transmission rather than the rate of community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

It also followed months of pleas from frustrated parents and students worried about failing academics and mental health caused by the long hours of screen time and lack of socialization. On Tuesday, the School Board heard more than three hours of comments from speakers—more than 200 had signed up—pleading for a return to class.

Loudoun’s hybrid learning program, which provides at least two days of in-person learning per week, was suspended just before the winter break in December after increasing case levels hit adopted triggers. Under the new policy, hybrid classes will only be suspended only in targeted cases if outbreaks occur in a classroom, in a school or in a cluster of schools.

In a survey last year, about half of the school division’s 81,000 students selecte the hybrid model. Elementary school students who selected distance learning will continue in that program. Secondary students in distance learning will convert to concurrent learning, sharing their teachers with students in the classroom.

The motion to restart in-person learning was approved 8-1, with Denise Corbo (At Large) opposed. Beth Barts (Leesburg) and Corbo had advocated a delay until March 2 to allow more teachers to be fully vaccinated before returning to class. As of Friday, 8,787 educators had received shots through a special school division vaccination program, with plans to begin the second round by mid-month.

Other board members said they were confident that the safety measures put in place—from cleaning, distancing and mask requirements to the installation of filtration systems and thermal cameras—would offer ample protection. They stressed the importance of adhering to the mitigation protocols.

Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Jeff Morse (Dulles) in recent months had been among the most vocal advocates of establishing new policies that would allow students to return to class, but this week was the first time a board majority lined up to support that.

Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) said he was struck by a scene he passed on a recent trip to hike along the Appalachian Trail—a winery packed with people and cars.“We’ve opened everything except schools,” he said. “The teachers are doing a phenomenal job, but not all students can learn from behind a monitor, behind a screen.”

Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said her concerns had been addressed as much as they could be in the situation.

“We don’t know what we’re in for, but we’re going to do our best to keep our students and staff safe,” she said.

Sheridan noted that the community will have a big role to play in making the program work as the safety measures followed on campus should be practiced away from school, as well.

Those on the fence about the policy took some confidence from Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend, who said he supported having his three children return to the classroom.

Under the plan proposed by Interim Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler, hybrid classes would resume no later than Feb. 16 for special education students, English language learners, students in grades K-5 and some students enrolled at the Academies of Loudoun as long as on-campus mitigation measures are being closely followed. Then, the hybrid program could be expanded to middle and high school students—for the first time—by March 3.

Ziegler said in-school mitigation protocols are being implemented consistently on school campuses and closely monitored. Additionally, the division has created a new reporting system that allows staff members to anonymously report violations or health concerns.

Since classrooms were closed in December, the division has implemented a number of new safety measures, including the installation of air purifiers in all classrooms and thermal cameras at school entrances. The division last week began installing sneeze guards on student and teacher desks.

