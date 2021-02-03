Loudoun School Board Finalizes $1.5B Budget with Lower Enrollment Expectations

The Loudoun County School Board early Wednesday morning adopted a $1.5 billion fiscal year 2022 operating budget that envisions a post-COVID return to normalcy and requires a $97 million increase in local tax funding.

The $1,492,724,899 budget includes 12,735.8 full time equivalent positions. The largest portion of the increase, $63.3 million, is earmarked for pay raises, including step increases, 3.5% market adjustments and classification changes.

While the board made a number of additions during the late-night markup session, the biggest budget cut resulted from a vote to reduce enrollment expectations.

Former Superintendent Eric Williams had proposed $29.8 million in new spending linked to anticipated enrollment growth and the opening of one new elementary school next fall. The school division experienced a decline in enrollment this year as some students opted out of the COVID-era instruction options and many families delayed entering their children in kindergarten. His budget envisioned a return to the expected 2020-21 enrollment of 85,755, plus an additional 1,864 students—6,100 students more than are enrolled this year.

Several board members had been questioning that assumption and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) found support for his motion to reduce the projections by 2%. Planning for an enrollment of 85,867 students saves $6.4 million and reduces the number of new hires needed by 65.8 full-time equivalent positions.

Another large reduction resulted from a motion by Leslee King (Broad Run) to scale back on the staffing proposed to implement some from of collective bargaining with employee unions, a program recently authorized by the General Assembly. Williams’ budget proposed a team of 12 staff members and a cost of $3 million to launch the programs. King proposed cutting seven of those positions, saving just over $1 million.

The biggest addition of the night was designed to address the years-long shortage of bus drivers. The board approved a $2.27 million package to bump up drivers’ classification by one level, providing a small raise in their hourly rate.

The approved change was far short of a proposal pushed by Serotkin to more substantially boost drivers’ compensation—with a $7 million package that would raise the starting rate from $20.76 per hour to $25.26. He said that smaller incentives approved by past boards haven’t solved the long-standing problem and neither would a $1 per hour pay bump. “Yes, I’m proposing a big increase, but nothing else has worked,” he said.

Jeff Morse (Dulles) proposed the smaller package, saying the compensation levels were on par with surrounding jurisdictions and warning against making large-scale changes to the recently updated employee classification plan.

With a total of $4.58 million in reductions resulting from the deliberations, the adopted School Board budget is well within the funding guidance provided by the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors directed County Administrator Tim Hemstreet to build his proposed budget on a tax rate of $1.025, one cent lower than the current rate. At that rate, it is expected that $100.2 million would be available for increased school funding. The School Board is requesting $97 million.

In recent years, the projected school funding shortfalls at this point in the budget process have ranged from $28 million to $5 million.

The School Board is scheduled to present its budget to the Board of Supervisors on Monday. Supervisors will hear Hemstreet’s proposed budget on Feb. 10.