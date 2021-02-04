Anna W. Most, 101, passed away peacefully in Leesburg, Virginia, on January 24, 2021. Born April 13, 1919, the fifth of 10 children, she was educated in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Maryland.

She worked in a sewing factory and then at Westinghouse in Baltimore in the early 1950s, where she met Richard Sands, her first husband. In Dundalk, Maryland, they raised a daughter, Suzanne, and two sons, Kenneth and Kevin.

As ahomemaker, Anna was known for her do-it-yourself endeavors. She sewed nearly all of the clothing for herself and her children. She made jam and pies from homegrown fruit, especially crabapples and sour cherries. She used everyday materials to create all sorts of objects. Anna created mosaic artwork using colorful crushed eggshells. She transformed soda cans into doll-size chairs. She crocheted numerous lap blankets to donate to the elderly. With her sons, she delivered theBaltimore News Americannewspaper to many neighbors.

As a member of Graceland United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Anna taught Sunday School and baked countless lemon meringue pies for church events.She was very active in the Golden Agers club.After she was widowed, she married church member Frederick Most in 1971. After his passing, Frank Wielgosz became her companion and she survived him as well.

Anna enjoyed competing on duckpin bowling teams for many years and avidly rooted for the Baltimore Orioles ever since the team was formed in the 1950’s.

In 2007, Anna came to live with her daughter’s family in Purcellville, Virginia. At the Carver Center, she participated in laugh yoga and seated exercise. From 2014 to 2020, she enjoyed a wide range of activities at the Mac Brownell Adult Day Center, reaching a pinnacle with her 100thbirthday celebration. In August, 2020, she transitioned to Heritage Hall in Leesburg.

Anna exhibited an iron will in overcoming unusual health challenges, including a head injury, brain aneurysm and surgery in 1970, and West Nile virus with meningococcal meningitis in 2004. Unfortunately, she was unable to recover from Covid-19 in 2021.

Over the course of her life, she lost her eyesight due to injury and macular degeneration but her love of music sustained her. Those around her marveled at her extensive memory bank of songs, and the way she could lift spirits with her singing.

Anna is survived by daughter Suzanne Sands and son-in-law Nicholas Duchon of Purcellville, Virginia, sons Kenneth Sands of Crofton, Maryland and Kevin Sands of Baltimore, Maryland, four grandchildren,two great grandchildren, and one sibling, Wilbur Wright. Anna was preceded in death by siblings Eva, Helen, Mary, Edwin, Mabel, James, Fuller, and Nellie.

A graveside service was held at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore on January 28. A memorial remembrance will be held in Purcellville at a later date.

Contributions can be made in Anna’s memory to Graceland UMC, 6714 Youngstown Ave., Baltimore, MD21222, or to Mac Brownell Adult Day Center, 200 Willie Palmer Way,Purcellville, VA 20132.