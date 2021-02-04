Evelyn Louise Schechter, 1997-2021

A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Evelyn Louise Schechter left this world unexpectedly, at 23, on Jan. 25, 2021.

Born in Washington D.C. on Sept. 19, 1997 to Brian and Catherine (Haraburda) Schechter, Evelyn grew up in Leesburg where she attended Sycolin Creek Elementary, J. L. Simpson Middle and Loudoun County High School. Evelyn earned a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2019 and began her career at Stryker.

Evelyn was a lover of piano, learning new languages, spinning flags, tossing rifles, Winnie the Pooh, and was always ready for an adventure. She was funny, creative and vivacious, but she was also introverted and introspective. True to her name, Evelyn shared her radiance with the world through a passion for helping others. Whether she was providing medical aid in Honduras or fundraising for the Make-a-wish foundation, Evelyn embodied selfless volunteerism. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.

When you think of Evelyn, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Evelyn leaves behind her parents, sisters; Ashley and Emily, brothers; Devin and Gregory; grandparents, Lou and Janet Schechter; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on February 3, 2021 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Evelyn’s name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)