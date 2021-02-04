Loudoun, Virginia Chambers Partner in Richmond for Small Biz

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has joined the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Alliance, bringing together more than 27,000 small businesses to keep informed and involved in Richmond.

The Small Business Alliance is apartnership of 88 local and regional working together to make sure that small businesses have a seat at the table when decisions are made at the state level.

“We are proud to join the Virginia’s Chamber’s ‘Small Business Alliance,’ and to offer our small business members access to the most influential pro-business advocate in the Commonwealth,” stated Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard. “Every day, decisions are made in Richmond that impact the economy and quality of life in Loudoun County. Loudoun’s small businesses should have a say in how those decisions are made.”

“Small businesses are the driving force behind Virginia’s economic growth and job creation. They are also form the core of the Virginia Chamber’s grassroots efforts to shape pro-business public policies in the Commonwealth,” stated Virginia Chamber President & CEO Barry Duval. “We are proud to add the Loudoun Chamber to this formidable Alliance of 88 local and Regional Chambers and more than 27,000 small businesses across Virginia.”

Joining the Small Business Alliance gives the Loudoun Chamber access to the Virginia Chamber’s array of business advocacy resources and information, which are available to Loudoun Chamber members with 10 employees or fewer.

Those include insights from the Virginia Chamber’s Public Policy and Government Affairs team; invitations to participate in policy events, meetings, and other opportunities to provide stakeholder feedback; access to other statewide coalitions and initiatives; representation at the General Assembly; group rate pricing for Chamber Day at the Capitol; and access to The Election Center, includingwhere candidates stand on business issues.

For more information on the Loudoun Chamber, go to www.LoudounChamber.org.