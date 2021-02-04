McSorley, Breinig Among Inaugural Briar Woods Hall of Fame Members

Briar Woods High School has named the inaugural class to its Athletic Hall of Fame. Members of this first class are athletes, coaches and contributors associated with the school between 2005 and 2015.

The inaugural class includes:

Athletes: Trace McSorley and Alex Carter, football; Brandon Polk, track; Michael Hulcher, wrestling; Holly Johnson, cheer; Macy Jones, softball; Collin Verfurth, boys’ soccer; Lauren Twitty, volleyball; McKensey Ziegler, girls’ soccer.

Coaches: Kristen Develli, cheer (four state championships); Charlie Price, football (three state championships)

Contributors: Ed Starzenski, first Briar Woods principal; Joe Breinig Sr., first Briar Woods athletic director.

A formal induction ceremony is planned when public health conditions will allow it.