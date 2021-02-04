Sears to Close Dulles Town Center Store

The last Sears department store in Virginia is closing its space at the Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling.

Sears announced this week that 13 more stores nationwide would close by mid-April—including the Loudoun store—as part of a years-long, post-bankruptcy restructuring and liquidation. According to Feb. 2 job postings on Sears.com, the store is looking to hire a temporary cashier and a temporary backroom employee. Those job postings include “Store Closing” in their titles.

The Sears website shows seven Sears locations left in the commonwealth: four appliance outlet stores, one auto center, one Hometown store and one department store.

Already, two of Dulles Town Center’s five anchor department stores, Nordtstrom and Lord & Taylor, have closed. When Sears is gone, Macy’s and JCPenny will be left.