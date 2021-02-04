Snyder Pushes School Openings in Gubernatorial Bid

Pete Snyder brought his campaign for the GOP nomination in November’s gubernatorial election to the Loudoun School Board on Tuesday, joining the chorus of critics pressing the School Board to reopen classes to in-person learning.

This week, the angel investor and former marketing executive launched an “Open Our Schools” tour and announced financial support for the Open FCPS Coalition in Fairfax County, which is working to mount recalls against that county’s School Board members. He was at Loudoun’s school administration building Tuesday night to meet with parents lined up outside to push the School Board to reopen classrooms.

“We’re losing a generation right now, we really are,” Snyder said.

Snyder said if he were governor, he would push school systems to open.

“When you had localities that have a […] financial discrepancy—they need money for PPE or other things to keep the school safe—the state government and private sector and nonprofit sector, I’d lean on to provide that,” Snyder said. “We can do this. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

But in the case of Loudoun County Public Schools, he said, speaking on the same night the School Board is set to vote on their annual budget, “money has never been a real problem.”

“The wealthiest county in America, one of the wealthiest school systems, they have the resources to get this done, but they just don’t have the spine right now, and these parents are out here in the cold trying to tell this board to do their job and open the schools,” Snyder said.

Snyder, one of six candidates for the Republican nomination, blames the closures on the “failed leadership of Governor Northam, Terry McAuliffe and the extremists standing in the way of reopening.”

He plans to work with local groups working to return schools to in-person learning, and support recall campaigns for locally elected school board members who oppose reopening schools.

A longtime Republican donor, Snyder sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013 and chaired the gubernatorial campaign for Republican Ed Gillespie in 2017. Others seeking the Republican nomination for governor are Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Sergio de la Pena and Glenn Youngkin.