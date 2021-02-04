Timothy Takes Over at Belmont Station

Erin Timothy has been appointed as the new principal of Belmont Station Elementary School.

She succeeds Lori Mercer, who has been appointed as the inaugural principal of Hovatter Elementary, which will open in August.

Timothy holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and elementary education from Ferrum College and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction integrating technologies in schools from George Mason University. She earned her endorsement in educational leadership and administration from The George Washington University. She has served her entire 22 years in education in Loudoun County Public Schools as an elementary classroom teacher at Hillside Elementary and as a dean and assistant principal at Steuart Weller Elementary.