Community Foundation Opens Scholarship Applications

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is accepting scholarship applications.

The foundation serves as steward for multiple scholarships funds, each with different requirements that range from choice of study, to specific high-school attendance, to those seeking vocational career training.

The deadline to apply is March 26. The Foundation’s universal application form is available at communityfoundationlf.org/students. Interested applicants may download the application form as well as a listing of all available scholarships and the requirements of each.

For more information emailscholarships@communityfoundationlf.orgor call 703-779-3505 x1.

Founded in 1999 by local volunteers, the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designed to grow community giving. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $9.4 million back into the community including through its Community Emergency Relief Fund in response to COVID-19.