Leesburg Police Investigate Reported Shooting

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at the Shenandoah Square shopping center.

Police were called just before 1 p.m. for a report of a man brandishing a firearm and chasing a woman near the MetroMed Urgent Care center next to the former Walmart store.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody. The two were acquaintances and there is no danger to the public, the agency said.

Charges are pending.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Hill at 703-771-4500 or at chill@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.