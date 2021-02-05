Loudoun’s Science Fair Again Goes Virtual

To protect the well-being of students, families, judges, and staff the 39th Annual Loudoun County Public Schools Regional Science & Engineering Fair will be a virtual event again in 2021.

The event involves more than 300 LCPS high school students. It is an affiliated fair of the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair, the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The Virginia State Science & Engineering Fair and the ISEF also will be virtual events for 2021.

Students are selected to participate in the RSEF by their high schools and may enter in one of 21 different categories, from Animal Sciences to Translational Medicine.

The event will take place from March 18 through March 25 and will be hosted on the LCPSRegional Science & Engineering website.Students will submit electronic posters, video presentations and other artifacts from their research. Category and special awards, which are given by individuals, corporations and local, state, and national organizations, will be presented to students in recognition of their achievements. Category winners also participate in the process that leads to naming LCPS finalists, who then compete at the international level in the Regeneron ISEF.

The virtual science fair will be open to the public beginning on March 26.