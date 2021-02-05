Visit Loudoun to Offer $30K in Marketing Funds

Visit Loudoun is accepting applications through Feb. 25 for its Tourism Marketing Leverage Program, with $30,000 available in total.

The Tourism Marketing Leverage Program is a matching funds program meant to extend the reach of the industry and support tourism businesses that create innovative campaigns to attract visitors to Loudoun. It is a competitive application process, and Visit Loudoun will provide funding to projects and programs that have the greatest return on investment in terms of visitor spending.

Visit Loudoun will accept matching fund applications up to $10,000.

Applications are reviewed by a volunteer committee in early March, and the Visit Loudoun Board of Directors votes on the committee’s recommendations to determine funding. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Details about the program and the application are available on Visit Loudoun’s industry page atvisitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/programs/visit-loudoun-grant-opportunities/market-leverage-program.