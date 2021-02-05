Work Resumes on New Lovettsville Community Center

In 2019, Lovettsville residents saw crews demolish the baseball field at their community center then leave the area an unfinished work zone through 2020. This week, crews from a different company resumed work on the premises.

Crews from the Purcellville-based Crisak general contracting firm on Feb. 1 began working on the new Lovettsville Community Center project, which involves razing the existing 10,0000-square-foot building and constructing a new one totaling more than 15,000-square-feet. The new center will feature a full-court gymnasium, five classrooms, a multipurpose room, a kitchen, administrative offices, meeting space and storage areas. Crews also will expand the existing 1,200-square-foot pool house by 600 square feet.

Over the next several weeks, crews will work to install a construction safety fence, re-establish erosion and sediment control measures and begin demolition. County staff members anticipate construction to wrap up in mid-2022, weather permitting.

All non-construction traffic should enter the community center via the gravel access road to the left of the asphalt driveway and park in the gravel lot. Only construction traffic will be allowed to utilize the community center’s existing asphalt driveway.

Work on the community center project began in July 2019 under a $10.8 million county contract with Meridian Construction Co. That work stalled in January 2020 when the county terminated the contract following a series of delays that set the project back four months. The county had already paid Meridian more than $750,000.

The existing community center building was constructed in the 1920s and added onto through the next five decades. It operated as a school from 1927 to 1974.

Crisak, Inc. has worked on various corporate, retail, agricultural and aviation projects, including the Egypt Farm hangar and a maintenance building in Purcellville and the Middleburg Training Academy stable.

To keep up to date on the community center project, go to loudoun.gov/5227/Lovettsville-Community-Center.