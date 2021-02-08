Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Amid the pandemic’s devastation to the county and its people, COVID has shown us something disconcerting—that in western Loudoun there are actually two Purcellvilles. And by that I mean one that is out in the open; the other that is hidden away, its people and needs out of sight.

Except now the curtain has been lifted; what was once secret is now revealed. It seems like our job is to acknowledge its existence and bravely answer the questions it asks.

Hidden Purcellville lives with substantial foodinsecurity and lacks robust health insurance; it is filled with many who feel isolated and fearful of the present and future; it has a large percentage of single parent and dual-working parent households; a significant numberof residents live far from supportive and loving family and thus live on without a robust social network to comfort and advise them, or to support and facilitate flourishing, especially the flourishing of their children. That is, they lack social capital.

Thankfully, this is something that “open Purcellville,” which happens to have an overabundance of social capital, can help develop if we put our mind to it. By making this concerted effort, it is hoped that the two Purcellvilles become one, and then the one becomes a complete community of increasing “haves” and diminishing “have-nots.”

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville