Loudoun Habitat Announces ‘Raise the Roof Reframed’

Last year, one of the last big events of the year was Loudoun Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Raise the Roof’ gala, when more than 500 people gathered in one banquet hall on March 7. A week later, the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered businesses, schools, and activities in Loudoun and across the country.

Even during the pandemic, Loudoun Habitat has kept up the work on its programs of homeownership and home repairs in Loudoun. And the charitable nonprofit will continue that work into this year’s fundraiser, Raise the Roof Reframed.

This year, the nonprofit will take a different approach to its big annual fundraiser, putting on a 10-week event kicking off Friday, March 5 with a virtual auction. Over the weekend, Habitat supporters can place virtual bids on more than 50 items likegolf for four at River Creek, Creighton Farms, Westfields and others; a Brew with the Brewer Experience at Black Hoof Brewery; or a Cucinamore Italian Cooking Party at home for six people.There will also be a raffle for a Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike.

After registering for the virtual auction at bit.ly/2021VirtualAuction, participants will be sent further instructions for online bidding. Through a donation from Moss Building & Design, the first 50 auction registrants will have the $10 entrance fee waived using discount code “MOSS.”

The auction will be followed by a series of small, private COVID-safe events hosted by Habitat supporters, as well as a public event on May 1 at Bear Chase Brewing Companyin Bluemont.

“2020 was nothing short of unprecedented and difficult for many, especially those working on the front lines, living in communal housing environments, and of course for those who lost their jobs or suffered severe health setbacks and family tragedy because of the pandemic,” stated Executive Director Therese Cashen. “The hard work, ingenuity, and sheer determination of our community has left us nothing short of humbled and incredibly thankful.”

Details on the Virtual Auction weekend, Raise the Roof Reframed sponsorships, and the upcoming May 1, 2021 event can be found at loudounhabitat.org/rtrreframed.

“There is much more work to do,” Cashen stated. “Currently we have 10 future homebuyers in the Loudoun Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program. As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, this year’s annualRaise the Roofevent will look different, but with the support of thisreframedevent, Loudoun Habitat can continue to increase the number of families served right here in Loudoun County.”