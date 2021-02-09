Former Youth Sports League President Charged with Embezzlement

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported today that the former president of the Ashburn Youth Football League has been charged with two counts of felony embezzlement.

Louis E. Turpin III, 46, surrendered to authorities Friday and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to the report, irregularities were discovered in the AYFL financial records by league officials earlier this year. After an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, it was determined Turpin wrote checks for personal expenditures from the AYFL’s accounts in 2019 totaling approximately $7,500.

The arrest follows a lawsuit brought by parents against four former board members objecting to the board’s efforts to disallow the results of December 2019 and January 2020 elections and to obtain financial transparency. The plaintiffs won the case in September and the new board was installed.

Turpin is scheduled for arraignment in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Feb. 26.