Holiday Music Special Raises $20K for Nonprofits

A little creativity, the power of music and the commitment to help others is making a difference for seven Loudoun County nonprofit organizations.

Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow (BENEFIT)is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofits serving children.

Since its establishment in 2017, BENEFIT has hosted several live music events and festivalsto assist Loudoun County nonprofits that serve children. The organization wanted to create something that would still allow them to continue to support these nonprofit organizations even though they were not able to hold live music events this past year.

“We had to change our thinking this past year due to the pandemic,” said Amy Bobchek, co-founder of BENEFIT. “Two items were of the highest concern for us: helping these nonprofit organizations and safety. What could we do to continue our mission, and in carrying out our mission, what could we do to ensure the safety of our community? We could create an online holiday music special just like the holiday specials we watched on television, and viewers could tune in from the comfort of their homes.”

Presented Dec. 19, 2020, the “Hope for the Holidays” online music special was a success, raising over $20,000. The grant funding was available to seven nonprofit organizations that serve children in Loudoun County.BENEFIT funding recipients include:INMED Partnerships for Children, $3,600;Women Giving Back, $3,600;Loudoun Cares, $3,000;Loudoun Literacy Council, $3,000;Project Horse Empowerment Center, $3,000;Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS), $2,000; and theRyan Bartel Foundation, $2,000.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the response to our Hope for the Holidays music special,” said Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder of BENEFIT. “Our community came together to not only help support our mission, but to also help these nonprofits organizations and the work they do here in Loudoun County. We thank the musicians, our sponsors, the production team, everyone involved with the music special, and everyone who tuned in and made a contribution. The music special and grant funding would not have been possible without you.”

For more information about BENEFIT, go toBENEFIT.live.