Wegmans Raises $46K for Loudoun Hunger

Wegmans’ 2020 Check Out Hunger register campaign has raised almost $46,000 from shoppers to support Loudoun Hunger Relief.

The Check Out Hunger program was launched by Wegmans in 1993, and has raised over $44 million in hunger relief funds in the regions served by the grocery store since its inception. In Loudoun, Wegmans stores in Dulles and Leesburg have been collecting donations from customers for Loudoun Hunger Relief since 2005, raising about $650,000.

“The 2020 Wegmans Check Out Hunger campaign results are amazing. This year of hardship for so many has brought out the very best in our community,” stated Loudoun Hunger Relief Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery. “These funds, collected by a caring corporate partner from our wonderful community, will provide nourishing food for our neighbors in need. We are truly grateful to Wegmans for its corporate citizenship and true community partnership. We also particularly want to recognize the work of Wegmans associates, who continue to serve on the front lines throughout this pandemic.”

In 2020, Loudoun Hunger Relief distributed 2.6 million pounds of food, and around 70% of the people they served had never needed assistance before. Wegmans in 2020 also donated food the equivalent of 213,000 meals to Loudoun Hunger Relief.

For more information, go to www.loudounhunger.org or call 703-777-5911.