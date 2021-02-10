Gwendolyn Marvelle Richardson, 1960-2021

Gwendolyn Marvelle Richardson was born to George Edward Richardson, Sr. and Shelby Jean Richardson on July 20, 1960, in Winchester, Virginia, and departed this life on January 23, 2021, at Bridgepoint Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, Washington, DC.

She attended Banneker Elementry School, went on to Blue Ridge Middle School and graduated from Loudoun Valley High School in 1978.

She lovingly took care of her grandmother, Dorothy Virgina Moorehead until her passing in 1998.

She is survived by her two sons Michael Andre Richardson of Leesburg, VA and Wallace Jarvien Richardson of Ashburn, VA. Two grandchildren Rylan McKenzie and Benjamin Richardson. Her mother Shelby Jean Richardson of Leesburg, VA, Four Sisters, Joyce Richardson of Alexandria, VA Gloria Richardson of Washington, DC, Theresa Precia of Washington, DC and Tina Newman of Reston, VA. Two Aunts, Shirley Richardson of Middleburg, VA. and Charlotte Basil of Washington, DC. A host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and a host of family and friends.

From the family: It broke our hearts to lose you the night God called you home. A part of us went with you, you did not go alone. 100 times we needed you, a 1000 times we cried, if love could have saved you, you never would have died.

Acknowledgements:

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness and support for their genuine loving care during our time of need.

Peace & Love

Interment will be Private.

[Lyles Funeral Service]