Loudoun Glass Recycling Program Expanded

Loudoun’s separate glass-recycling program has been expanded to three more sites across the county.

After county leaders decided continuing to recycle glass commingled with other recyclables with a single-stream drop–off would be too expensive, the county launched a pilot glass recycling program in July 2020 at the county’s recycling drop-off centers in Hamilton, Leesburg and Sterling. Glass can be deposited in separate bins.

The county has now expanded the program to three additional sites: Arcola, Middleburg and Philomont.

Visitors to the recycling center will see large pink-purple bins labeled “Glass Recycling,” where clean glass bottles and jars can be dropped off without lids or caps. They should be put in the bin loosely, rather than in bags.

The glass collected at the county’s recycling drop-off centers is delivered to Fairfax County to be used in construction projects, and may also be sent to other facilities that are able to recycle it into new glass bottles and other products.

Glass drop-offs are now at:

Arcola Recycling Center,24244 Stone Springs Boulevard, Arcola

Central Western Loudoun Recycling Center,38159 Colonial Highway, Hamilton

Landfill Recycling Center,21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg

Mickie Gordon Park Recycling Center,23229 Carters Farm Lane, Middleburg

Philomont Recycling Center,36560 Jeb Stuart Road, Philomont

Sterling Park Recycling Center,400 W Laurel Avenue, Sterling

More information about recycling in Loudoun County is online at loudoun.gov/recycling.