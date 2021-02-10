Snow Forecast for Wednesday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday night until 10 a.m. Thursday morning in Loudoun and the region.

In Leesburg, the National Weather Service forecasts rain and snow before 7 p.m., with overnight snow accumulating one to three inches. Thursday morning, snow is expected before 10 a.m. with less than an additional inch of snow. Slippery conditions could affect the morning commute.

Yesterday and overnight, Virginia Department of Transportation crews pre-treated interstates and primary roads in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties to help prevent ice and snow from bonding to the pavement as it. Tonight, around 2,300 trucks will be staged around Northern Virginia ready to treat roads and plow as needed. Crews will begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated, according to VDOT.

Loudoun County has canceled the COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park. Anyone considering attending that event is encouraged to consider attending any of the other COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays in February from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information, including the complete COVID-19 testing schedule for February and links to registration forms, is online atloudoun.gov/COVID19testing.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 call center will open later than usual, at noon on Thursday. The county’s vaccination clinic will also open late, at noon Thursday. People who had vaccination appointments Thursday morning will be contacted to reschedule their appointments. More information about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort is posted at loudoun.gov/COVID19vaccine.

Also, Loudoun County Public Schools and administrative offices will close at 7 p.m., Wednesday and all evening activities on school campuses are canceled.