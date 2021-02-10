Suspect Arrested in Sterling Shooting

A Sterling man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Jan. 17 shooting at a Sterling Park home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jose A. Rivas-Castillo, 27, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Rivas-Castillo was located Feb. 9 at an Andrew Place residence in the Newberry Condominium neighborhood of Sterling. A search warrant of the home located an M-16 rifle, a 40-round magazine, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and more than $1,200 in cash.

Deputies were alerted to the shooting after the victim was brought to the Inova Loudoun Hospital emergency room by friends for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim remains hospitalized.

Detectives determined the shooting took place inside a home on South Ironwood Road and the suspect was identified.

Rivas-Castillo was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.