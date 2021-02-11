Banneker, Aldie Schools to Get Geothermal Upgrade

When the HVAC systems at Banneker and Aldie elementary schools are renovated this year, the work will be going underground.

This week the School Board approved the installation of geothermal systems in furtherance of the school division’s sustainability initiatives. The schools also will get improved insulation and sealing and LED lighting.

Four other schools—Broad Run and Loudoun Valley high schools, Catoctin Elementary and the Middleburg Community Charter School—will be getting partial HVAC upgrades to increase outside air ventilation to meet current code requirements. Those will not be geothermal systems.