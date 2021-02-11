Business Tax Filings Due March 1

Business tax filings and payments for tax year 2021 are due March 1.

Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. recently issued notices of the filing requirements, proving the necessary account number. That will let taxpayers report their calendar year 2020 gross receipts atloudoun.gov/efile. The license tax or fee can then be paid atloudoun.gov/paytaxes. Both are due by midnight March 1.

Owners of business equipment that was located in Loudoun County on Jan. 1, 2021 must declare it for taxation to the Commissioner of the Revenue atloudoun.gov/efile, including original cost, year of purchase and item description. Semi-annual bills for that equipment will be issued by the Loudoun County Treasurer and will be due May 5 and October 5.

The reporting of business equipment is made to the Commissioner of the Revenue for all businesses in the county, whether within or outside an incorporated town. Businesses owners within incorporated towns should contact the respective town regarding local license renewal.

For more information or filing assistance, go to loudoun.gov/coror contact the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue by email atbtcor@loudoun.govor by phone at 703-777-0260. Regular office hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In-person visitors are encouraged to contact the office in advance, as office hours may be adjusted due to the pandemic.