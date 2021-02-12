BZA Seeks Applicants; Appoints Chair, Vice Chair
The Town of Hamilton is accepting applications from residents interested in serving an unexpired term on the Board of Zoning Appeals, which expires November 2025.
Those interested in applying maysubmit a résumé or letter of intent to the town by sending it through the mail to P.O. Box 130, Hamilton, VA 20159-0130, or by emailing it totreasurer@hamiltonva.gov.
The board on Jan. 29 also voted to appoint Robert McCann as chairman and James Moon as vice chairman. Both members were appointed to their respective positions 3-0, with members James Bourne and Rob Bocek absent for the vote.