Hemstreet Proposes 3-cent Tax Rate Cut

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has proposed a $3.3 billion county budget funded by a $1.005 real estate tax rate, a three-cent cut from today’s tax rate.

That is lower than previously projected as real estate values have improved, and lower than the $1.01 tax rate advertised in required legal notices, which serves as highest possible tax rate without having to restart the public notice and input process. That means supervisors are unlikely to go more than a half cent above Hemstreet’s proposal. And that half-cent increase, he said, would cover the budget requests from all county departments.

Also, the school system’s funding request came in lower than what was available at the $1.01 tax rate, meaning the School Board stands to get its full funding request without raising the tax rate from Hemstreet’s proposal.

The proposed tax rate is lower than supervisors had directed in January, when they instructed Hemstreet to prepare the budget at a penny above the equalized tax rate, the rate at which the average bill is the same dollar amount despite changing property values. His proposal is only a half-cent above the equalized rate, $1.

Hemstreet’s proposed budget includes restoring the remaining $60 million still frozen in the current budget as a safety net against COVID-19-induced revenue shortfalls; $97 million more for the school system, a 10.3% increase; $9.5 million to keep up with increasing costs such as inflation and rent; $12.4 million in raises for employees; and 150 new hires in 21 different county departments.

The budget proposal serves as a starting point not only for county supervisors’ deliberations on what the county government will be able to do in the next year, but also for their deliberations on setting a real estate tax rate to pay for it. Currently, the real estate tax rate is $1.035 per $100 of assessed value.

Even though employment was down in Loudoun over the past year during the pandemic, the county has continued to outpace the rest of the region, with employment dropping less than other jurisdictions and expected to grow more quickly as economic recovery begins.

Residential and commercial property values have headed in opposite directions during the pandemic, shifting more of the tax burden onto homeowners. While their property values have continued to climb and houses for sale in Loudoun often still sell in a matter of days, Loudoun’s overall commercial portfolio devalued by 3.5%.

And one industry remains dominant in Loudoun’s revenue sources: the data center industry. This year, the tax on computer equipment will account for about 30 percent of all local tax revenue, conservatively estimated at $586 million. That means data centers alone bring in enough money to cover the entire operational budget for the county government, excluding schools, which get roughly two-thirds of local tax revenues.

Highlights from new spending in the budget include $2.3 million for law enforcement body-worn cameras, $1 million to prepare for administering collective bargaining, just under a million dollars to expand the drug court, and funding for expanding the Youth After School program to all middle schools, a crew to develop the county’s linear parks and trails system, and new communications positions.

The next step will be to gather public input on the budget, at public hearings scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. All three hearings will be at the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg, with options to participate remotely. Loudouners who want to comment on the budget can sign up to do so by calling 703-777-0204. They also may leave a message on the Board of Supervisors’ Comment Line at 703-777-0115; email the Board of Supervisors at loudounbudget@loudoun.gov; write to the Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 7000, Leesburg, VA 20177; or leave comments through Loudoun County’s Facebook and Twitter profiles.