Leesburg Extends Tolbert Award Nomination Deadline

The Environmental Advisory Commission is extending the nomination deadline for the 2020 Tolbert Environmental Achievement Award. Nominations will now be accepted through Sunday, Feb. 21.

The award program recognizes students, community groups and individuals who conduct or participate in activities that benefit the town’s environment.

To make a nomination, go toleesburgva.gov/eacand click the link to fill out the nomination form. The form requests a brief narrative describing the person or group being nominated, why they deserve to be recognized, and contact information for the person making the nomination. Be specific about their efforts and achievements and include quantifiable measures of success, if possible. Photos and other supplemental information may also be submitted.

The 2020 Tolbert Environmental Achievement Award will be presented at a future Town Council meeting.

