Letter: Kirsten Shabanowitz, Leesburg

Editor: Students are not failing in pandemic learning. Students are surviving.

Every year there are students who do not meet our educational standards for a variety of reasons.Reducing the number of students who are left behind by working to close the opportunity gap has been part of education’s evolution for many years. But failure is not an isolated occurrence.

To suggest students in Loudoun County Public Schools are failing during this tumultuous time is to suggest the educators who are making the best of pandemic learning are also failing. It suggests the school administrators who have gone above and beyond to support their school communities are failing. It suggests the parents at home- some working, some not—are failing in their level of support for their children’s education. It suggests the funds that secure salaries, initiatives, and necessary resources for our students are failing, too.

This is a dangerous road to travel.

Our children are surviving because this past year has not been normal, in any sense of the word. It has been challenging for parents, students and educators alike. For every person, every family, there is a different right answer, but I feel I can confidently say that we all want our students back in school full- time and on a traditional schedule. However, that is simply not a luxury we can be afforded in the middle of a pandemic.

Safety needs to remain a top priority and we must trust the health experts that understand the risks involved and follow their guidance. We perform tornado drills, active-shooter drills, and fire drills all in the name of safety for our students and educators. We have cameras inside and outside schools, locked doors, first-aid bags in every classroom and alarm levers to pull throughout buildings—all in the name of safety. This same level of precaution must be expected and applied to protect our students and educators from the risk of COVID-19 as we prepare to open school buildings.

A suggestion by Supervisor Turner to withhold 10% of funding from the education budget until in-person learning can resume in its entirety is detrimental to the 80,000+ children in Loudoun County, not the administrators in the room. Over the past three years, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has funded the LCPS budget within 1% of the proposed amount. Even with these small adjustments to the proposed budget, programs had to be scaled back, specialists could not be hired, educators were lost because of competitive salaries and initiatives designed to ensure the success of all students were put on the chopping block. Decreased funding by 10% would significantly and harmfully reduce learning opportunities. With continued uncertainty on community spread within Loudoun, withholding funds from a school district in the middle of a pandemic, due to circumstances outside of their control, would set a troubling precedent for future budget discussions.

Failure to fund schools is a failure to our children.

Kirsten Shabanowitz,Leesburg