Loudoun Supervisors Move Toward Gun Restriction Vote

County supervisors are moving toward a vote on new regulations that would prohibit bringing guns into county government buildings and parks.

The proposed rules would allow concealed carry permit holders to bring guns into county parks, as well as creating exceptions such as for private security workers at county-run or county-permitted events, active duty military personnel carrying out their duties, and reenactments.

Supervisors may also decide to outfit the three main government office buildings—the County Government Center and the Shenandoah Building in Leesburg and the Sterling Service Center at Ridgetop Circle—with screening stations such as magnetometers. That is estimated to cost $50,000 per building, plus $555,000 per year going forward for all three.

The proposal has drawn both outcry from gun rights groups and support from gun safety groups. The Board of Supervisors saw one of their best-attended public hearings in the COVID-19 pandemic era Wednesday night as people lined up on both sides of the argument, even as snow began to fall outside.

Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) have opposed the proposed rules, with Buffington’s attempt to table the issue indefinitely Wednesday night voted down 7-2.

“As we all know, the right to keep and bear arms is protected by our Constitution, it’s protected by our Virginia Constitution,” Kershner said. “And it is the highest possible right you can enjoy, what Supreme Court calls a fundamental right, one that must be must apply the strictest scrutiny possible if government is going to allow it.

But the majority of supervisors continue to support the new rules.

“The problem is, we’ve had a slaughter by firearms in this country going on for about five decades, probably longer,” said Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “And we keep dancing around the edges of what to do about it, and that’s the problem. The simple data, aggregate data, planet-wide is when there are more guns, there are going to be more deaths by guns.”

And Supervisor Sylvia Russell Glass (D-Broad Run) pointed out the “good guy with a gun” argument can be very different for Black people.

“That usually doesn’t work for African-Americans,” Glass said. “I can imagine my sons being able to legally carry a weapon, and they would almost automatically be considered a threat. So there’s a disparity between how Black gun owners are looked at, and between their white gun owner counterparts.”

“Since the 1980s our gun safety laws have been eroded to the point that we are so much less safe,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian). “We have opened ourselves to incidents like what happened Jan. 6 at our capitol building. Gun violence across the country has become disgustingly, disgustingly more commonplace in the form of domestic violence, right-wing activist group like the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and mass shootings such as Parkland and Las Vegas.”

A number of other jurisdictions such as Fairfax, Winchester and Blacksburg have already adopted similar rules to those Loudoun supervisors are considering.

The evening’s debate was also marked by an attempt to skirt the normal process for changing county ordinances to hold a vote immediately.

Although the board’s rules of order distinguish between a public hearing—which is only for gathering public input—and a business meeting where supervisors hold major votes, supervisors often suspend their rules to vote on an issue at the public hearing if it is uncontroversial and ready for a vote. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Briskman and Turner sought to push through the new gun ordinance despite the controversy surrounding it, and that doing so required introducing a new ordinance rather than amending the current one, and that the language for a proposed exception for concealed carry permit holders was still being hammered out. Kershner also said he would have prepared alternative motions for the board to consider if he had known they would vote at the public hearing.

Briskman withdrew a motion to suspend the normal rules of order seeing that the majority of supervisors would oppose it.

Facing that, Randall said she was “a little shocked by all the theatrics” of her fellow supervisors, and accused them of putting on a show: “I know we have a bigger audience than we’ve had all of COVID, but let’s not perform to the audience.”

Instead, supervisors voted 7-2 to send the issue to their meeting March 2, with Kershner and Buffington opposed.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) criticized the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives, a right-wing group that has opposed the new rules with inflammatory rhetoric. He said the group’s untrue rhetoric “is completely full of lies, and so is difficult for me to listen with any seriousness to anything else that group has to say, when they lie about me and others.”

“Certainly, Chair Randall and myself and others do not want anybody raped or murdered or anything else in a government facility or a public park, and contributing that to the dialogue is exactly what’s wrong with the level of discourse in politics,” Letourneau said.