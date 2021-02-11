Whites Ferry Battle Continues

By Renss Greene and Patrick Szabo

Negotiations at Whites Ferry remain stalled and the ferry crossing over the Potomac River remains closed and in need of repair.

Both the ferry operator and the landowners where the ferry lands in Virginia profess an interest in getting the ferry back open, but remain at an impasse on the price of doing so.

The ferry, once a popular commuter connection to Maryland, has been closed since the cable that guides the ferry 300 yards to the Maryland shore broke before Christmas. The ferry never reopened; the ferry’s owners made a bombshell announcement in December that, after a decade-long legal battle over the price of using the landing, the ferry would close.

The closure came more than 11 years after the Rockland Farm owners filed a lawsuit alleging the operators of the ferry trespassed, damaged Rockland property and breached a pre-existing agreement when they constructed a concrete retaining wall and expanded their Virginia-side landing in spring 2004.On Nov. 23, Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage foundthat there was no record documenting the creation of a public landing on the Virginia shore and awarded the owners of Rockland Farm $102,175 in damages for trespassing, property damage and breach of contract.

The ferry was back in the news last week after the ferry’s owner, Herb Brown, contacted theWashington Postto tell them he had made a $400,000 offer to secure a permanent easement at Rockland Farm.

But that offer was not a new one—according to a Rockland Farm representative, that is the same offer the White’s Ferry operators made during the trial.

After the November ruling, Rockland Farm’s owners offered to let the ferry keep operating for 90 days for free while negotiating a resolution, but according to Rockland Farm owners, the ferry’s owner refused. Rockland has also offered to buy the ferry business for five times its earnings plus the appraised value of the landing on the Maryland side, which Rockland Farm owner Libby Devlin said was turned down without a counteroffer. She said Brown has not sharedfinancial information with Rockland to help the parties finalize a purchase.

Rockland values the Virginia-side landing at more than $3 million.

Brown said the ferry operation makes less than $700,000 annually.

Devlin declined to share specific numbers on Rockland’s more recent offers, as “we hopefully are still negotiating, but at least I can say that we’ve made some substantial offers.”

Devlin also said Brown offered a deal where Rockland would agree to buy the ferry at his asking price,only seeing the ferry’s financial records after signing that contract. After a 30-day due diligence period, if Rockland decided not to buy the ferry, they would be committed to buying the landing for $400,000.

Rockland has also offered White’s Ferry a deal that would provide the property owners with a steady stream of revenue, but take a chunk of ferry revenue from the ferry operators each day.

Brown said the Rockland owners requested he pay them $1 for every car ferried across the river. But he said that payment wouldn’t make sense for several reasons.

White’s Ferry charged commuters $2.62 per trip in package deals, or for one-way single trips charged cars $5 and $8 for roundtrips. For motorcycles, a one-way ticket cost $3, for bicyclists, $2, and for pedestrians $1.

Brown said Rockland’s offer made no sense because his team incurs all the risk and does all the heavy lifting running the ferry—oftentimes working 18 hours, seven days a week, he said.

“So I’m supposed to run the ferry at a loss to pay Rockland,” he said. “They want a perpetual annuity to support the farm.”

As for the ferry passes commuters have already purchased, Brown said he has sent commuters all their money back.

Additionally, the White’s Ferry operators would need to spend more than $1 million if the ferry boat needs to be replaced, and another $7,000 to replace the cable.

According to Rockland Farm owners, although the property owners offered to have a mediator decide an appropriate per-vehicle fee and Loudon County officials offered to mediate the issue, White’s Ferry refused to negotiate.

Moving farther into 2021, with ferry service still stalled, Brown said he wants to open the ferry back up no matter what, even if that means he has to sell it.

“The Browns want that ferry open, even if somebody else owns it,” he said. “We want it open for another 150 years. … But I’m not going to open it just close it again.”