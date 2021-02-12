Claude Moore Awards $114K Grant to Loudoun Education Foundation

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has provided a $114,000 grant to the Loudoun Education Foundation to boost three programs supporting teachers.

A portion of the grant funding will provide Making a Difference Teacher Grants. These grants allow teachers to do innovative projects that help their students learn. Specifically, during the pandemic, the LEF will focus these funds on supporting teachers with distance learning or a hybrid of distance and in-person learning. Every Loudoun County Public Schools teacher is invited to apply for a grant.The deadline to apply is March 19.

Grant funding also will provide scholarships for LCPS teachers who want to earn an endorsement in a critical need teaching area, such as special education career, world languages, and technical education. The funding will support five $5,000 scholarships.CMCF has helped LEF support this scholarship program for the past 17 years, totaling more than $325,000 for more than 75 teachers.

A large portion of the $114,000 grant will support the Teaching in Loudoun County program, which provides mentoring and coaching to every LCPS teacher who is new to the profession. About 800 novice teachers will be paired with an experienced mentor to support lesson planning, model lessons, enhance instructional methodologies, deliver targeted professional developments, and provide feedback to improve professional growth. At a time when public schools nationwide are facing teacher shortages, mentor programs like Teaching in Loudoun County are critical to the success and retention of new teachers.

“The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation’s Trustees know that a quality education starts with giving teachers the tools they need to do their job well,” LEF Executive Director Dawn Meyer Meyer said. “The funding will result in teachers who feel supported and appreciated by their community and, ultimately, provide deeper learning experiences for students.”