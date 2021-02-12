Deputy Injured in Walmart Shooting to Be Released from Hospital

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced today that Deputy First Class Camron Gentry will be released from the Reston Hospital Saturday, following a Jan. 2 shooting at the Sterling Walmart.

Gentry, a three-year deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, was shot multiple times attempting to arrest Steven Thodos for larceny at the Walmart off Atlantic Boulevard. Gentry was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“Deputy First Class Gentry continues to recover and is displaying the same bravery he took that night, as we were all once again reminded of the dangers of our chosen career, and nothing is ever routine,” stated Loudoun County Sheriff’s Mike Chapman.“We welcome members of the community to join us to help show our support for Camron as he leaves Reston Hospital.”

Community members are invited to join the Sheriff’s Office and other first responders behind the Medical Plaza—located at 1800/1830 Town Center Drive in Reston—at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 13. The Sheriff’s Office will escort Gentry home through Fairfax and Loudoun along the Dulles Greenway and Rt. 7.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Jan. 2 shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. after loss prevention officers at the Sterling Walmart detained Thodos on suspicion of stealing items. Thodos was in a room with the civilian security officers waiting for deputies to arrive and take him into custody when he began to struggle with them, pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds, striking both employees and Gentry.

Police say Thodos then ran out of the store with another deputy chasing, at which point a shootout took place. He was struck in the arm before stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot and driving south along Rt. 28 toward Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department located the pickup and followed Thodos until he crashed in a residential area. After a nearly two-hour search by dozens of officers, and the help of a Fairfax Police helicopter and K9 units, police say Thodos was found running behind houses and was taken into custody at 7:20 p.m. on Pennsboro Drive.

Less than a week later, the Dulles Fraternal Order of Police launcheda GoFundMe pageto help Gentry with his long-term recovery. That campaign has raised $117,000.

Thodos was charged with 11 felonies: two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of auto theft, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.