HVAC Company Looks to Donate New System to Family in Need

AllTech Services, headquartered in Sterling, is looking to donate and install a brand-new HVAC system to a family in Northern Virginia, worth up to $8,000.

AllTech Services President Abe Zarou, a Loudoun County native, said local businesses have an obligation to their community during challenging times.

“This past year has been unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” Zarou stated.“I’ve heard from our customers and they’re hurting, so we want to do something that will pay-it-forward and help thy neighbor. We’re donating this system in hopes that other businesses will follow our example and give back to a deserving family in their community. It will take all of us working together to ensure that all of our neighbors survive this horrible pandemic.”

AllTech Services wants you to nominate a family and tell them why you think this family would be the most deserving. For the family in need to be considered for this generous gift, all submissions must be entered online at AllTechCares.com by February 19 at 5:00pm ET.

For more about the application or the application process, call 703-628-8200. To learn more about AllTech Services, their services and coverage area, go to AllTechServicesInc.com.