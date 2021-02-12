Leesburg Council Sets Budget Review Schedule

With Town Manager Kaj Dentler kicking off Leesburg’s fiscal year 2022 budget work with his initial presentation this week, the Leesburg Town Council has set its schedule to review the spending plan.

The council will discuss the budget over the course of several of its regularly scheduled bimonthly work sessions, including on Monday, Feb. 22; Monday, March 8; and Monday, March 22. All work sessions begin at 7 p.m. The council has also tentatively scheduled a Saturday budget work session, beginning at 9 a.m. March 20, but that may be scrapped if the council feels there is sufficient time to deliberate over the budget during its regularly scheduled meetings.

The public will have a couple of opportunities to provide input. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, and a public hearing on the tax rate is set for Tuesday, March 23. Both of those occur during the council’s regularly scheduled meetings, which also begin at 7 p.m. Budget adoption is targeted for March 23.

This week, the council held its first budget public hearing, on the personal property tax rate, which is proposed to remain unchanged. There were no speakers.

In addition to attending the meetings, the public may also tune in to watch budget deliberations via the town’s local government access channel (Xfinity channel 67 and FiOS channel 35), and streamed live at leesburgva.gov/webcasts. A copy of the proposed budget is available at leesburgva.gov/budget.

