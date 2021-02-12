Public Invited to Weigh in on Town Plan Draft

The first draft of the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan is now available for public review.

The effort to re-write the town’s comprehensive plan kicked off in earnest in 2019, but stalled with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Stantec, the consultant team hired to lead the Legacy Leesburg project with town staff, handed off the first draft to staff last spring, and staff worked with them to make some revisions before beginning the public and legislative review processes. Those processes will kick off this month.

“This draft represents a first step in further refining the plan through continued outreach and public comment. It is indeed still a ‘work in progress,’ so people may notice a few things that need to be tweaked, edited, and changed. There will be ample opportunities for residents and other stakeholders to further discuss, craft, and refine this document as we ultimately move towards adoption by the Town Council,” stated Scott Parker, one of the project’s co-project managers. “Public input has been, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of this project.”

As part of the continuing review process and in response to the ongoing pandemic, the project team will open a “virtual workshop room” to allow residents and business owners to learn more about the draft plan and provide feedback through surveys and interactive activities. This virtual workshop room will open on Feb. 17, and will remain open until March 3.

In addition to the virtual workshop room, the community will have the opportunity to participate in live discussions with the project team on Feb. 24, at a “Draft Plan, First Look” virtual workshop via Webex. Currently, two workshop sessions are scheduled: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. For planning purposes, attendance at each session will be limited to 75 participants and registration is required. Additional time slots will be scheduled if registration for either session reaches capacity. Registrants will receive a link to the Webex via email. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Feb. 21.

“The Draft Plan, First Look virtual workshop is all about hearing from the public,” said co-project manager Rich Klusek. “We want to hear directly from as many people as possible. We will adjust the format of each session, depending on how many people register, to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. We hope that the registration requirement will not deter people from participating. It is only a tool for us to plan for the best way to hear from participants.”

After the “Draft Plan, First Look” virtual workshops, the project team will refine the plan based on public input and develop a revised draft, which will move on to the Planning Commission for review. Once the Planning Commission is satisfied with the draft plan, they will hold a public hearing, providing another opportunity for public input, before sending the document to the Town Council for adoption.

Links to the draft Legacy Leesburg Town Plan, background videos, virtual workshop room, and registration for the “Draft Plan, First Look” virtual workshops are available at legacy.leesburgva.gov.