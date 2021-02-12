Virtual Meeting on Waterford Traffic Calming Feb. 18

Loudoun County government will host an online meeting for the Village of Waterford Traffic Calming and Byway Assessment Study on Thursday, Feb. 18, seeking feedback from the public.

The meeting will be from 6-7 p.m., with members of the public invited to to learn, ask questions and provide input about the study.

Login information and meeting materials are available at loudoun.gov/waterfordtrafficcalming and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. Meeting materials include diagrams and speaker sign-up and comment forms.

Members of the public must sign up in advance to ask questions during the event by noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. Online participants may also send questions to the study team as chat messages, which will be answered during the meeting as time allows.

For more information about the village of Waterford traffic calming study, including a link to sign up for updates about the project and upcoming public meeting, go to the study page at loudoun.gov/5505/Village-of-Waterford-Traffic-Calming-Stu.