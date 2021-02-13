Dozens Greet Injured Deputy After 42-Day Hospital Stay

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Camron Gentry was released from the Reston Hospital Saturday, 42 days after he was injured in a shooting at the Sterling Walmart.

On Jan. 2, Gentry responded to the Walmart off Atlantic Boulevard to arrest Steven Thodos for allegedly committing larceny. As Gentry began taking Thodos into custody, police say Thodos pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, which struck Gentry and two Walmart loss prevention employees.

Multiple surgeries later, on Saturday, more than 100 law enforcement officers from Loudoun and Fairfax, along with Gentry’s family and friends, greeted him as he was released from the Reston Hospital’s trauma unit. After being rolled in a wheelchair through the atrium of one of the hospital complex’s medical buildings, Gentry’s parents drove him back to their home in the Stephens City area, where he’ll continue his recuperation.

Gentry and his parents were accompanied by an escort of about a dozen Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Jan. 2 shooting at Walmart occurred just before 5 p.m. Police say that after Thodos fired the rounds that struck Gentry, he ran out of the store and engaged in a shootout with another deputy. Thodos was struck in the arm before stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot. He evaded police by driving south along Rt. 28 toward Fairfax County, where he crashed in a residential area and continued to evade Fairfax County Police on foot.

After a nearly two-hour search by dozens of officers, and the help of a Fairfax Police helicopter and K9 units, police say Thodos was found running behind houses and was taken into custody at 7:20 p.m. on Pennsboro Drive. He was taken to the hospital for treatment to his arm and was released a few days later. The Walmart employees were also released from the hospital last month.

Less than a week later, the Dulles Fraternal Order of Police launched a GoFundMe page to help Gentry with his long-term recovery. That campaign has raised $117,000.

Thodos was charged with 11 felonies: two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of auto theft, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He faces a May 13 preliminary hearing in General District Court.

pszabo@loudounnow.com



Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman talks about Deputy First Class Camron Gentry’s road to recovery, seconds before Gentry was wheeled out of the hospital following a 42-day stay. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Camron Gentry’s parents helped him into their car after Gentry was released from a 42-day stay at the Reston Hospital. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Camron Gentry was wheeled out of the Reston Hospital Saturday to a crowd of about 100 police officers, family and friends, six weeks after he was shot during an arrest at the Sterling Walmart. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

