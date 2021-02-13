Leesburg Opens New Round of Business Funding

Leesburg businesses can now apply for another round of grants.

The town’s Economic Development Department announced Friday that the application for the Pandemic Business Assistance and Recovery grant program is now open. The Town Council recently voted to dedicate $500,000 towards grants for town businesses as they continue to navigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program follows two rounds of business funding given out by the town in the latter half of 2020, using monies the town received from the federal CARES Act. A little under $3 million was awarded to town businesses via those two rounds of grants.

This go-around, businesses with 2019 annual gross receipts between $25,000 and $749,999 are eligible for a $5,000 grant, while businesses with between a $750,000 and $2.5 million gross can apply for a $10,000 grant. Other eligibility requirements must be met, including that a business must have experienced a 15% or greater decrease in gross receipts.

Businesses that received a grant from the town under its CARES Act program are eligible to apply for this new grant program. Funding will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis for businesses meeting eligibility requirements. The grant program will remain open until all funding has been depleted.

For more information about the program or to apply for a grant, go to leesburgva.gov/businesses/business-services/leesburg-pandemic-business-assistance-and-recovery-grant.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com