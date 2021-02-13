Mountcastle Earns Vascular Testing Reaccreditation

Mountcastle Vein Institute and Vascular LaboratoryinAshburnhas been granted an additional three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission to conduct vascular testing in the area ofperipheral venous testing.

Vascular testing procedures performed within hospitals, outpatient centers and physicians’ offices help provide early detection of life-threatening heart disorders, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. The training and experience of the technologist performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is intended as a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Accreditation by IAC followed an intensive application and review process andMountcastlewasfound to be in compliance with the publishedstandards. The review was comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts that assessed the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

