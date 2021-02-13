Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspected Suicide at Loudoun Jail

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Friday night.

According to the report, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 12 by staff members conducting a security check. Deputies initiated CPR and ADC medical personnel responded to provide emergency medical treatment. Loudoun County rescue personnel arrived and provided additional lifesaving efforts. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate had been held in a single cell after being arrested in January on domestic-related charges.

The Office of the Medical Examiner also is investigation the death.