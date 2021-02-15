Craven Joins CapRelo to Grow Multinational Mobility Business

CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, has hired industry veteran Jack Craven as vice president of Business Solutions.

Craven will be responsible for the development of business relationships with leading multinational companies and guiding them through the mobility management process.

“Jack has a wealth of industry experience and leadership, and we welcome him to the CapRelo team.He will play an integral role in helping position CapRelo for growth,” stated CapRelo President and CEO Barry Morris.

Craven has more than 30 years of experience in the global mobility and expatriate management industries, including strategic positions in operations, account management, consulting solutions, and business development. Most recently, he served as vice president, Strategic Business Solutions for Cartus, where he managed the Midwest sales territory. Prior to that, he was vice president of Business Development with Weichert Workforce Mobility.

He is a frequent speaker at regional, national and global workforce mobility forums. Having served on numerousWorldwide ERCand regional relocation committees, Craven has received Worldwide ERC’s Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his long-term commitment to the advancement of the relocation industry.He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lewis University and is a licensed managing real estate broker in the State of Illinois.He has earned the Senior Certified Relocation Professional and the Senior Global Mobility Specialist designations from Worldwide ERC.

Sterling-based CapRelo launched in 1997 and handles 10,000 assignments annually, serving locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at caprelo.com.