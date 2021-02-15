Loudoun Resident Curator Program Heads to Public Hearing

County supervisors are one step closer to launching a program that would allow people to maintain, live in and curate county-owned historic properties.

County staff members have written a proposed ordinance for a resident curator program, which will now go to a public hearing. The new program would give the county a way to preserve and maintain publicly owned historic properties by leasing them to qualified parties with an agreement to manage, preserve, maintain, and operate them. That could include allowing the public to visit the properties.

Applicants to the program would have to demonstrate their financial ability to meet their responsibilities, as well as submit an acceptable work plan.

The county government owns a number of historic structures, such as the E.E. Lake General Store in Bluemont and the Carver School in Purcellville, which have both been renovated, along with others that need work, such as the Old Arcola School.

Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) first proposed the program in July 2019. Supervisors voted unanimously to send the program to public hearing. The public hearing is not yet scheduled.