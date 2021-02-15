Robert P. Ritchie, 1938-2021

Robert P. Ritchie, 82, died Feb. 10, 2021.

Born May 6, 1938, to the late Phillip and Pauline Ritchie of Hamilton, VA. He grew up in Leesburg, VA and graduated from Loudoun County High School.

Robert (Bob or Bobby) was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane and is survived by his daughter Laura Barr (Jeff) of Summit Point, WV, and son Robert Ritchie (Kate) of Purcellville, VA. He is further survived by his sister Fran Holmbraker of Berryville, VA, and his three grandchildren Amber, Jessica and Michael Barr.

He served in the Marines from 1956 to 1959 and was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant. Bob founded a carpentry construction business in 1971 and ran it with his wife of 49 years until he retired in 2015. He often extended his skills voluntarily to individuals and groups with various projects, small and large alike. He was also a proud and active member of the American Legion Post 293 and Marine Corps League of Loudoun County, VA.

Bob and Mary Jane enjoyed traveling to new places up and down the East Coast, playing golf, venturing to many NASCAR races and Orioles games. Bob (Paw-Paw) loved being with his family, reading the funny pages, watching the birds and squirrels, attending local bluegrass concerts, enjoying brunch on Sundays, rooting for his grandchildren at their games (even in the rain, snow and freezing temperatures on some occasions). He enjoyed a good steak, the occasional fried oyster and, of course, a cold beer on ice as well as throwing horseshoes, remaining a true Redskins fan, and listening to bluegrass music anytime of the day. A blessing to many lives, he was a hardworking, straight shooter with a dry sense of humor and kind heart.

Visitation at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA on Friday, March 5, 5-8 p.m. with graveside service on March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Hillsboro, VA.

Memorial donations to the American Legion Post 293 (www.vapost293.org) or Marine Corps League (www.mclnational.org) preferred, in lieu of flowers.