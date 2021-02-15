Severo Steps Up to Loudoun Youth Presidency

As a high school freshman in 2004, Alexa Severo participated in Loudoun Youth Inc.’s inaugural Step Up Loudoun Youth program. When she returned from college to begin a career as an elementary school teacher, she served as a judge in the annual competition. For the past five years she has served on Loudoun Youth’s board of directors.

And last week, Severo was installed as the nonprofit’s new president.

She takes over for outgoing President and CEO Jared Melvin, who held the position for the past decade helping to build the organization’s most popular teen programs, the Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition and the Loudoun Youth Leadership Program.

“Last year, Loudoun Youth, Inc. celebrated our 15th anniversary, a tremendous accomplishment. I envision us thriving and leaving an even bigger impact 15 years from now,” Severo stated. “One of my goals is to increase awareness of what we do, connecting even more with the youth of Loudoun and their families so thateveryone in our community knows what Loudoun Youth is and the positive impact we have on both the kids and county as a whole.”

Severo, a lifelong resident of Loudoun County, earned a bachelor’s degree from Christopher Newport University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction for elementary education from George Mason University. She is in her eighth year teaching second grade for Loudoun County Public Schools.

“Our board is excited to see Alexa take on this new role,” Melvin said. “She brings a great energy and since she’s been both a student participant and a board member, she brings a unique perspective and firsthand knowledge from experiencing our programs as a youth. She has always demonstrated integrity and a passion for our programs and has shown how they truly empower the youth in our community.”

Melvin joined the board of directors in 2009, became president and CEO in 2011. He will continue serving another term as past president.

Loudoun Youth, Inc. was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in April 2005 with a mission to coordinate community resources to assist in the development of youth programs and to create leadership opportunities for young people.