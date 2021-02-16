In-person Class Results to Dictate Pace of School Reopenings

The return of students to classrooms on Tuesday for the first time since December kicks off an important study period that will help determine whether in-person learning opportunities can be further expanded this spring.

Interim Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler told School Board members last week that his staff will be watching how well educators and students adhere to protocols designed to prevent the on-campus spread of COVID-19 to determine whether in-person learning can be expanded again before the end of the school year.

Administrators will be looking at the possibility of offering four days of in-person learning per week as early as April and then returning to a full-time schedule next fall.

A key factor in those decisions will be advice from public health officials concerning recommendations to maintain physical distancing between individuals in the classroom. Even thenewly released Centers for Disease Control guidanceintended to promote school re-openings maintains the recommendation that masked students and staff members keep at least 6 feet apart when possible.

Over the past several months, that yardstick has largely defined the capacity of Loudoun’s hybrid learning program. In general, half of the division’s 81,000 students have selected the in-person learning option. In classrooms with students and teachers spaced at least 6 feet apart, half of those students attend class on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays.

To combine those classes in a four-days-a-week schedule, that separation would have to be reduced.

The Virginia Department of Education guidance largely points to the CDC recommendations, but does provide allowances to reduce separations to as little as 3 feet as long as masks are worn. However, Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend has warned against packing students more closely together. In part that concern is related to the contract tracing and quarantine protocols. Under the current procedures, if a student tests positive with the virus, those around them in the classrooms would not be required to isolate at home because they would have maintained a safe distance. In a case where students are closer together, those sitting immediately around an infected student could be sent home as a precaution, Goodfriend has said in School Board briefings.

Ziegler said decisions will be made in late March or April to determine whether more students could attend in-person classes more than two days a week. One possibility is that in-person learning could be expanded for elementary school students, who have demonstrated lower rates of transmission.

On Tuesday, hybrid learning resumes for about 18,000 students in grades K-5, the Academies of Loudoun, special education and English language learners. Students in middle and high school are scheduled to return to the classroom for the first time in almost 12 months starting March 3.

Desks at Emerick Elementary School in Purcellville are outfitted with plexiglass shields. [Photo by Douglas Graham]

The new thermal camera systems have been installed and are in use at Emerick Elementary School in Purcellville for the first day back to school on February 16, 2021. The new system scans each student as they enter the building and a individual spot check of each student is also done before they enter the school. (Photo By Douglas Graham)