A Lorton man stole a four-wheeler from Sterling, then barricaded himself inside a hotel room near Dulles Airport and set off the hotel’s sprinkler system when deputies came to arrest him, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 11 at 4:39 a.m., deputies arrived at a property on Fadeley Lane in Sterling for a report of a stolen Kubota 4×4, which had broken a gate and left the property. The vehicle was later found in the parking lot of the nearby Home2 Suites by Hilton Chantilly Dulles Airport on Defender Drive. Deputies located the suspect’s hotel room and tried to make contact, but the man refused to open the door, then barricaded it and set off the sprinkler system.

Deputies forced their way into the room, where they say the suspect “actively resisted their efforts and assaulted the deputies.” He was arrested.

Matthew G. Martin, 28 of Lorton was charged with Grand Larceny, multiple counts of destruction of property, assault and battery on law enforcement, obstructing justice, hit and run, violation of fire protection code, and trespassing. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Deputies say their investigation also revealed Martin was involved in two previous incidents, including a hit-and-run on Feb. 10. The vehicle was found abandoned on Loudoun County Parkway later that night. They also say he entered a storage facility in Sterling on Feb. 11 and tried to drive away with a truck that was stored on the property, fired a handgun inside the truck, causing damage, then left the handgun behind.